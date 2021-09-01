Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CIT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 839.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 476,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

