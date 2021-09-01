Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.