Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

