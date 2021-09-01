Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,347 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SESN. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

