Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,395 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Garmin worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $21,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

