Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.43 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 46.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 385,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SYF opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

