Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Drops By 18.3%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

