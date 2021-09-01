Brian K. Ferraioli Buys 4,902 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 666,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 462,804 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.