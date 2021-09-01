Brokerages Anticipate FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $68.94 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
