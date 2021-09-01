Brokerages Anticipate FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $68.94 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

