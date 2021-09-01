Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

