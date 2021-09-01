Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover Buys 25,000 Shares

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,099,006 shares in the company, valued at C$868,214.74.

Kevin Cameron Drover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

Shares of AUN opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$228.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on shares of Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

