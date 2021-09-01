Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $338.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

