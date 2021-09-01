US Bancorp DE Has $11.40 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

