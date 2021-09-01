US Bancorp DE Sells 60,854 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,854 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

