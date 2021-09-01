Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 155.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

