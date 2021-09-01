OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

