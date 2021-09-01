Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Sells $48,963.60 in Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $48,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $167,056.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,330.45.

Net Element stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.01. Net Element, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net Element in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net Element by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

