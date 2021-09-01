Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

