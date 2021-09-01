Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,135 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $140,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00.

VICR stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

