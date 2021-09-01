Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 41,614 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.
- On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.
- On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.
- On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.
APO opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.
Several brokerages recently commented on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
