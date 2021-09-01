Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 41,614 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

APO opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

