Critical Review: Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galileo Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Risk & Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Oil-Dri Co. of America 5.62% 4.06% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $283.23 million 0.93 $18.90 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

