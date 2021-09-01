US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.97 and a 200-day moving average of $341.49.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

