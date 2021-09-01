US Bancorp DE Has $15.11 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

