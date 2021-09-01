Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.