Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

