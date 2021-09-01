DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Kornit Digital worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

