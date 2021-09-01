DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,210 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ventas by 16.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.