Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after buying an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

