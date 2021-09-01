GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 720 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.39 and a 1-year high of $187.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

