Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $709.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.33 and a 12 month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.