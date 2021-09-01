Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $741.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

