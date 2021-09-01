Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $272,340. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

