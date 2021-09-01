Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,559 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,178,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH opened at $700.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.53. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upped their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

