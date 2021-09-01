Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NTR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

