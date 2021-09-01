GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 19,385 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Retail Value worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $9,529,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 501,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Retail Value stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $527.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

