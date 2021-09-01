Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $664,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.