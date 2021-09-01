Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

