Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 620 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lear by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lear by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Lear stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

