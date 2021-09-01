Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $315.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.