Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

