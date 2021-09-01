Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Increases By 39.1%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE TPZ opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

