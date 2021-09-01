Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENLV stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

