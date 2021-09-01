Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.90% of Nortech Systems worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

