Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.