Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €193.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €193.00 ($227.06) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €195.08 ($229.51).

Shares of RI stock opened at €177.95 ($209.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €173.88. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

