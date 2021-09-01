CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

