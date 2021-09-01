Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $33,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.