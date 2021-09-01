Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,357,000 after buying an additional 149,285 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.