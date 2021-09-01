Creative Planning Sells 93,256 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,256 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 48.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 39.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 45.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

