Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

