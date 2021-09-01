Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.97 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 258.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $661.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.27 and a 200-day moving average of $592.91. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

